StockMarketWire.com - Telematics and data group Trakm8 said it expected to post a full-year loss, in line with previous guidance, as the pandemic hurt revenue.

Adjusted losses for the year through March were expected to be limited to £0.3 million, thanks to cost cutting, compared to losses of £0.2 million year-on-year.

Revenue was seen falling 18% to £16.0 million.

The pandemic had significantly reduced hardware shipments to the company's insurance customers.

It added that there had been a less significant, but still meaningful, impact on customers in its fleet business.


At 9:03am: [LON:TRAK] Trakm8 Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 14.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com