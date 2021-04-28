StockMarketWire.com - Telematics and data group Trakm8 said it expected to post a full-year loss, in line with previous guidance, as the pandemic hurt revenue.
Adjusted losses for the year through March were expected to be limited to £0.3 million, thanks to cost cutting, compared to losses of £0.2 million year-on-year.
Revenue was seen falling 18% to £16.0 million.
The pandemic had significantly reduced hardware shipments to the company's insurance customers.
It added that there had been a less significant, but still meaningful, impact on customers in its fleet business.
At 9:03am: [LON:TRAK] Trakm8 Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 14.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
