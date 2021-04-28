StockMarketWire.com - ICG Enterprise Trust reported that total returns that were up up 22.5% for the year, following an 11.8% climb during the final quarter following 'excellent' portfolio growth.
For the year ended 31 January 2021, net asset value per share was 1,384p, representing a total return of 22.5% during the year and 11.8% during the quarter.
About half, 51%, of the portfolio experienced local currency returns of of more than 48.0%, the company said.
Ongoing third party funds generated a local currency return of 22.4%, it added.
The final dividend of 9 pence, took total dividends for the year to 24 pence, up 4.3% compared to FY20.
'Our portfolio is focused on defensive growth companies, well diversified by sector and geography, and is well positioned to capture the growth of a dynamic market environment,' the company said.
At 9:14am: [LON:ICGT] Icg Enterprise Trust PLC share price was 0p at 926p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
