StockMarketWire.com - Cancer and fibrosis focused Redx Pharma said it had initiated dosing of the first patient cohort in a trail involving its lead drug candidate.
The company's drug, RXC004, was being administered in combination with nivolumab.
RXC004 was also currently being evaluated as a monotherapy, from which top line results were expected by mid 2021.
At 9:32am: [LON:REDX] Redx Pharma Plc share price was 0p at 62.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: