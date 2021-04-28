StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property company Frontier IP said it expected results for the year ending 30 June 2021, would be 'materially' ahead of management expectations following increase in the value of its take in Exscientia.
Frontier IP announced earlier on Wednesday said that Exscientia, a clinical stage pharmatech company using artificial intelligence to design patient-based drugs, has raised US$225 million through a Series D funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2.
This investments is expected to result in an uplift in Frontier IP's book value for its holding in Exscientia, the company said.
At 9:34am: [LON:FIPP] Frontier IP Group PLC share price was 0p at 67p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
