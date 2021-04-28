StockMarketWire.com - AI data analytics company Ixico said it had won a contract to provide neuroimaging services for a new clinical trial for acute ischemic stroke with its largest pharma client.
Ischemic stroke is caused by a blockage cutting off the blood supply to the brain. This is the most common form of stroke and accounts for approximately 85% of cases.
The new phase II acute ischemic stroke trial, would be conducted across 50 sites in North America and Europe and worth in excess of US$0.5 million over 35 months, the company said.
At 9:59am: [LON:IXI] IXICO plc share price was 0p at 100.5p
