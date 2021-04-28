StockMarketWire.com - Patricia Corsi, former chief marketing officer (Mexico) at Heineken, has joined the board of Tate & Lyle.
Corsi will join as a non-executive director from 1 May 2021.
She will also become a member of the company's remuneration and nomination committees.
Dr Gerry Murphy, chair of Tate & Lyle, said: 'I am delighted that Patricia has agreed to join the Board. She brings experience of our key growth markets in Latin America as well as marketing, digital and brand expertise all of which will be of significant benefit to the board.'
Corsi is currently global chief marketing and digital officer at Bayer Consumer Health. She has also held senior marketing roles at Unilever, Kraft Foods and Tetra Pak International.
