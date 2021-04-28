StockMarketWire.com - FIH Group has appointed Stuart Munro as chief financial officer with immediate effect.
He will assume responsibility of the company's finances and assist CEO John Foster in delivering the group's acquisition-led growth strategy.
A chartered accountant, Munro has been divisional finance director at several UK companies, including Balfour Beatty, Alfred McAlpine Infrastructure and Transport for London.
Robin Williams, chair of FIH Group, said: 'I am delighted that Stuart has agreed to join the board of FIH. His experience working across a wide range of sectors and his financial expertise will be invaluable as we accelerate work on identifying and executing opportunities for the strategic growth of FIH.'
At 2:02pm: [LON:FIH] FIH Group Plc share price was 0p at 220p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
