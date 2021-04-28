StockMarketWire.com - Deliveroo has made a double appointment to its board with Dominique Reiniche and Karen Jones joining as non-executive directors.
Jones, who founded Cafe Rouge and was CEO of Spirit Group, is currently chair at Hawksmoor and Mowgli and executive chair of Prezzo.
She will serve as chair of the company's remuneration committee, and sit on its remuneration committee.
Reiniche, who was previously CEO of Coca Cola (Europe), will sit on Deliveroo's audit, remuneration and nominations committees.
Jones and Reiniche will assume their new roles from the beginning of June and May respectively.
Claudia Arney, Chair of Deliveroo, said: 'We are delighted to have brought on board Karen and Dominique who bring substantial expertise in the restaurant and food and drink sectors, as well as deep knowledge of consumer marketing and real insight into our European markets.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: