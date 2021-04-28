StockMarketWire.com - Bupa has named James Lenton as its new group chief financial officer, replacing Martin Potkins who recently announced his departure.
Lenton was previously CFO of Hammersmith, the FTSE 250 property and investment group.
He will join Bupa later this year, with Potkins serving in the meantime in an interim capacity.
Inaki Ereno, group CEO of Bupa said: 'I'm very pleased to welcome James to Bupa later in 2021. He brings a diverse range of experiences to the role, including an excellent track record of managing complex organisations through periods of transformation.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
