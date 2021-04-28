StockMarketWire.com - Lamprell has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and installation contact by Saudi Aramco.
Scheduled for completion in 2022, the scope of work includes the supply and installation of three drilling jackets and two new single well observation decks.
Christopher McDonald, CEO of Lamprell, said: 'We are very honoured to have been awarded a second contract by Saudi Aramco and look forward to delivering the project safely and on time.
'This is an excellent result for the business and has resulted from many months of dedication and rigour from our bid and proposals team.'
At 2:40pm: [LON:LAM] Lamprell PLC share price was 0p at 32p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: