Interim Result
05/05/2021 Itv PLC (ITV)
05/05/2021 Cambria Automobiles PLC (CAMB)
05/05/2021 Osb Group PLC (OSB)
05/05/2021 Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK)
06/05/2021 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Com Shs Npv Cdi (WPM)
07/05/2021 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
07/05/2021 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)
10/05/2021 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
11/05/2021 Treatt PLC (TET)
12/05/2021 Compass Group PLC (CPG)
12/05/2021 Tui AG (TUI)
13/05/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
13/05/2021 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
13/05/2021 Grainger PLC (GRI)
17/05/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
18/05/2021 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
18/05/2021 Watkin Jones PLC (WJG)
18/05/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
18/05/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
18/05/2021 Udg Healthcare Public Limited Company (UDG)
18/05/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
18/05/2021 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)
18/05/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
18/05/2021 Sureserve Group PLC (SUR)
18/05/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
18/05/2021 Shoe Zone PLC (SHOE)
18/05/2021 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)
18/05/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
19/05/2021 Marston's PLC (MARS)
19/05/2021 Future PLC (FUTR)
Final Result
30/04/2021 Lsl Property Services PLC (LSL)
30/04/2021 Westminster Group PLC (WSG)
04/05/2021 Microsaic Systems PLC (MSYS)
04/05/2021 Frenkel Topping Group PLC (FEN)
04/05/2021 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
05/05/2021 Wandisco PLC (WAND)
06/05/2021 Trainline PLC (TRN)
11/05/2021 Angling Direct PLC (ANG)
12/05/2021 Vertu Motors PLC (VTU)
12/05/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)
14/05/2021 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)
17/05/2021 Petropavlovsk PLC (POG)
17/05/2021 Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)
18/05/2021 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
18/05/2021 Sanderson Design Group PLC (SDG)
18/05/2021 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
18/05/2021 First Derivatives PLC (FDP)
18/05/2021 Dcc PLC (DCC)
18/05/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
18/05/2021 Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX)
18/05/2021 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
18/05/2021 Assura PLC (AGR)
18/05/2021 Lamprell PLC (LAM)
18/05/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
19/05/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
19/05/2021 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
19/05/2021 Experian PLC (EXPN)
19/05/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
AGM / EGM
30/04/2021 Rotork PLC (ROR)
30/04/2021 Symphony International Holdings Ltd (SIHL)
30/04/2021 Argos Resources Limited (ARG)
30/04/2021 Bbgi Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI)
30/04/2021 Minoan Group PLC (MIN)
30/04/2021 Elixirr International PLC (ELIX)
30/04/2021 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)
30/04/2021 Safestay PLC (SSTY)
30/04/2021 Pearson PLC (PSON)
30/04/2021 Tremor International LTD (TRMR)
30/04/2021 Supply@ME Capital (SYME)
04/05/2021 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
04/05/2021 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
04/05/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
05/05/2021 Personal Group Holdings PLC (PGH)
05/05/2021 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
05/05/2021 Tclarke PLC (CTO)
05/05/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
05/05/2021 Anglo American PLC (AAL)
05/05/2021 Kore Potash PLC (KP2)
05/05/2021 Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (PSDL)
05/05/2021 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)
05/05/2021 Ten Entertainment Group PLC (TEG)
05/05/2021 Barclays PLC (BARC)
05/05/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
05/05/2021 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG)
05/05/2021 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
06/05/2021 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
06/05/2021 TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGL)
06/05/2021 Glanbia PLC (GLB)
06/05/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
06/05/2021 Indivior PLC (INDV)
06/05/2021 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
06/05/2021 Vitec Group PLC (The) (VTC)
06/05/2021 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
06/05/2021 Raven Property Group Limited (RAV)
06/05/2021 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)
06/05/2021 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)
06/05/2021 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)
06/05/2021 Mincon Group Plc (MCON)
06/05/2021 John Laing Group PLC (JLG)
06/05/2021 Eleco Public Limited Company (ELCO)
06/05/2021 Jupiter Us Smaller Companies PLC (JUS)
06/05/2021 Reach PLC (RCH)
06/05/2021 Jardine Matheson Hldgs (JARJ)
06/05/2021 Costain Group PLC (COST)
06/05/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
06/05/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)
06/05/2021 Amiad Water Systems LTD (AFS)
06/05/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
07/05/2021 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)
07/05/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)
07/05/2021 Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)
07/05/2021 Holders Technology PLC (HDT)
07/05/2021 Catena Group Plc (CTNA)
07/05/2021 Man Group PLC (EMG)
07/05/2021 The Barkby Group PLC (BARK)
10/05/2021 Centrica PLC (CNA)
10/05/2021 Real Good Food PLC (RGD)
10/05/2021 Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA)
10/05/2021 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
10/05/2021 Midwich Group PLC (MIDW)
11/05/2021 Hg Capital Trust PLC (HGT)
11/05/2021 Iwg PLC (IWG)
11/05/2021 Just Group PLC (JUST)
11/05/2021 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
11/05/2021 Centamin PLC (CEY)
11/05/2021 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
11/05/2021 The Gym Group PLC (GYM)
11/05/2021 Capita PLC (CPI)
11/05/2021 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
11/05/2021 Fidelity European Values PLC (FEV)
11/05/2021 Vector Capital PLC (VCAP)
11/05/2021 Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (CMCL)
11/05/2021 Gli Finance Limited (GLIF)
12/05/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
12/05/2021 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)
12/05/2021 Tp Icap Group PLC (TCAP)
12/05/2021 UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG)
12/05/2021 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)
12/05/2021 Uniphar PLC (UPR)
12/05/2021 Cineworld Group PLC (CINE)
12/05/2021 Allied Minds PLC (ALM)
12/05/2021 Nippon Active Value Fund PLC (NAVF)
12/05/2021 BP PLC (BP.)
12/05/2021 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
12/05/2021 Bigblu Broadband PLC (BBB)
12/05/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
12/05/2021 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
12/05/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
12/05/2021 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
12/05/2021 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)
12/05/2021 Osirium Technologies PLC (OSI)
12/05/2021 Savills PLC (SVS)
12/05/2021 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)
12/05/2021 Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. (JET)
12/05/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)
12/05/2021 Gresham House PLC (GHE)
12/05/2021 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
12/05/2021 Cenkos Securities PLC (CNKS)
12/05/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
12/05/2021 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
13/05/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)
13/05/2021 Hiscox LTD (HSX)
13/05/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
13/05/2021 Sig PLC (SHI)
13/05/2021 Empresaria Group PLC (EMR)
13/05/2021 Creston PLC (CRE)
13/05/2021 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)
13/05/2021 Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI)
13/05/2021 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
13/05/2021 Serinus Energy PLC (SENX)
13/05/2021 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)
13/05/2021 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)
13/05/2021 Tt Electronics PLC (TTG)
13/05/2021 Elementis PLC (ELM)
13/05/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
13/05/2021 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
13/05/2021 Prudential PLC (PRU)
13/05/2021 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
13/05/2021 Igas Energy PLC (IGAS)
13/05/2021 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
13/05/2021 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
13/05/2021 Access Intelligence PLC (ACC)
14/05/2021 (KIST)
14/05/2021 Jpmorgan American Investment Trust PLC (JAM)
14/05/2021 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Com Shs Npv Cdi (WPM)
14/05/2021 Wishbone Gold PLC (WSBN)
14/05/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
14/05/2021 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)
14/05/2021 Digitalbox PLC (DBOX)
14/05/2021 Greggs PLC (GRG)
14/05/2021 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
14/05/2021 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)
14/05/2021 Tasty PLC (TAST)
18/05/2021 Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV)
18/05/2021 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)
18/05/2021 Forterra PLC (FORT)
18/05/2021 Myanmar Strategic Holdings (SHWE)
18/05/2021 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA)
18/05/2021 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
18/05/2021 Iqgeo Group PLC (IQG)
18/05/2021 Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)
18/05/2021 Chaarat Gold Holdings LTD (CGH)
18/05/2021 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
18/05/2021 Us Solar Fund Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (USFP)
18/05/2021 Chesnara PLC (CSN)
18/05/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)
18/05/2021 Accesso Technology Group PLC (ACSO)
19/05/2021 Diaceutics PLC (DXRX)
19/05/2021 Ekf Diagnostics Holdings PLC (EKF)
19/05/2021 Dialight PLC (DIA)
19/05/2021 K3 Business Technology Group PLC (KBT)
19/05/2021 Blackrock Latin American Investment Trust PLC (BRLA)
19/05/2021 Plutus Powergen PLC (PPG)
19/05/2021 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)
19/05/2021 Pendragon PLC (PDG)
19/05/2021 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc (IL0A)
19/05/2021 City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
19/05/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)
19/05/2021 IQ-AI Limited (IQAI)
19/05/2021 Boku, Inc. (BOKU)
19/05/2021 Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc Ord Usd0.01 (RCOI)
19/05/2021 Safestyle UK PLC (SFE)
19/05/2021 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)
19/05/2021 Alliance Pharma PLC (APH)
19/05/2021 Science Group PLC (SAG)
19/05/2021 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
19/05/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
19/05/2021 Keller Group PLC (KLR)
19/05/2021 Funding Circle Holdings PLC (FCH)
Trading Statement
05/05/2021 Barclays PLC (BARC)
06/05/2021 Mondi PLC (MNDI)
06/05/2021 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
06/05/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
06/05/2021 React Group PLC (REAT)
06/05/2021 Superdry PLC (SDRY)
06/05/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
06/05/2021 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)
06/05/2021 Imi PLC (IMI)
06/05/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
06/05/2021 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)
11/05/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
11/05/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
12/05/2021 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)
12/05/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
13/05/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
13/05/2021 Beazley PLC (BEZ)
17/05/2021 Knights Group Holdings PLC (KGH)
18/05/2021 Forterra PLC (FORT)
19/05/2021 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
19/05/2021 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)
19/05/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)
19/05/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
Ex-Dividend
30/04/2021 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)
30/04/2021 Rit Capital Partners PLC (RCP)
30/04/2021 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)
30/04/2021 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)
30/04/2021 Rm PLC (RM.)
30/04/2021 Quartix Holdings PLC (QTX)
30/04/2021 Sureserve Group PLC (SUR)
04/05/2021 Segro PLC (SGRO)
04/05/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
04/05/2021 Manchester & London Investment Trust PLC (MNL)
04/05/2021 Natwest Group PLC (NWG)
04/05/2021 Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM)
04/05/2021 Volution Group PLC (FAN)
05/05/2021 Caretech Holdings PLC (CTH)
05/05/2021 Grafton Group PLC (GFTU)
05/05/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)
