StockMarketWire.com - Pershing Square Holdings has confirmed it will pay a second quarter dividend of 10cents, following its annual general meeting.

The dividend will be paid on 18 June, 2021.

A proportionate quarterly dividend will be paid to the Special Voting Share, based on its net asset value.

Shareholders may automatically reinvest cash dividends into Pershing Square Public Shares through a Dividend Reinvestment Programme ( brokers.

Dividends will be paid in US dollars unless a shareholder elects to be paid in GBP. Interested shareholders must elect GBP no later than 21 May, 2021.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com