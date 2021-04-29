StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company Flutter Entertainment reported a rise in revenue in the first quarter of the year thanks to an increase in monthly players.
For the 3 months ended 31 March 2021, revenue rose 41% to £1.47 million year-on-year as the average monthly players increased 36%.
Sports betting revenue was up 41% and gaming revenue was up 22%.
'Our US business had over 1.6m average monthly players in Q1, meaning that it is now twice the size of our Australian business and is quickly closing in on our international division,' the company said.
'We are continuing to consider our options with respect to a possible US listing of a small shareholding of FanDuel Group. No decision has been made at this time and we will update the market as appropriate,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
