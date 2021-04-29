StockMarketWire.com - Technology company Computacenter reported 'strong' demand across its business, though flagged a potential £4 million hit to performance from a weaker dollar.
Its professional services business saw strong growth in Germany and the UK, while its technology sourcing business in the UK generated 'significant' revenue growth, the company said.
'The combined performance of our existing US business and the recently acquired Pivot has been ahead of our expectation and while there is still a lot to do, the two companies remain on track,' the company said.
'The weakness of the US dollar creates an unavoidable headwind to the Group's performance and, if it stays at the current levels, would be expected to impact full year profit by approximately £4 million,' it added.
Looking ahead, the company said that its strong organic profit performance was expected to result in a year of 'good progress' in its reported profits for 2021.
The interim results are slated for Thursday 9 September 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
