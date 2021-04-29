StockMarketWire.com - kitchens and joinery products business Howden Joinery reported a rise in first-half revenue for the 16 weeks through 17 April driven by rise in prices and volume.
Revenue increased revenue by 47.1% during the period, compared to the equivalent periods last year, which were impacted in by Covid-19 lockdown measures.
Sales growth was driven by increases in prices and volume growth, the company said.
Continental Europe increased revenue by 108.0% year-on-year.
The group will release its 2021 half year report on 22 July 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
