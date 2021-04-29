StockMarketWire.com - medical technology company Convatec reported an 8.7% rise in revenue in the first quarter, led by 'strong' growth in its advanced wound care and infusion care business.
For the three months ended March 2021, revenue rose 8.7% to $500 million year-on-year.
Advanced Wound Care revenue was up 8.8% on a reported basis, while Ostomy Care, its second largest business was up 6.7%.
Infusion Care revenue increased 13.9%, and continence & critical care revenue was up 7.4%.
Looking ahead, the company maintained its full year outlook, citing ongoing macro uncertainties.
For 2021, organic revenue growth is expected to be between 3% and 4.5%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
