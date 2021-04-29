StockMarketWire.com - Schroders' assets under management remained stable for the first quarter of 2021, reaching £672billion at the end of March, compared with £630billion at the end of 2020.
When its joint ventures and associates are excluded, total assets under management are £510.1billion, up from £502.4billion at the end of December.
Its asset management division saw the largest increase in assets under management for the first three months of the year, reaching £510.1billion, up from £502.4billion in December 2020.
At 8:01am: [LON:SDR] Schroders PLC share price was 0p at 3004p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: