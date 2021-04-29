StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Evraz reported a fall in steel, iron-ore product sales in the first quarter of the year, as output fell owing to unscheduled maintenance.
Total sales of steel products dropped by 9.9% quarter-on-quarter, driven primarily by lower sales of semi-finished products amid reduced steel availability, the company said.
Consolidated crude steel output fell by 1.7% quarter-on-quarter, owing to 'unscheduled downtime of the sintering machine at EVRAZ ZSMK,' it added.
Total raw coking coal production climbed by 7.8% quarter-on-quarter, with coal concentrate production up 3.6%.
External sales of iron ore products fell by 30.1% quarter-on-quarter, external sales of vanadium products fell by 19.7%.
At 8:04am: [LON:EVR] Evraz PLC share price was 0p at 370.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: