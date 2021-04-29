StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Lancashire said gross premiums written rose to a record for the March quarter, driven by growth in its property and casualty reinsurance segment.
For the three months ended 31 March 2021, Gross premiums written increased by 46.1% year on year to $354.8 million.
The estimated winter storm Uri claims were between $35 million and $45 million, and included the impact of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums.
'We have increased revenue across many of our core lines as well as achieving faster than expected momentum in some of our newer business lines,' the company said.
