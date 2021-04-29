StockMarketWire.com - C4X Discovery reported narrower losses in the first half of the year on lower costs and said it continued to make progress across its drug discovery portfolio.
For the six months ended 31 January 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £4.5 million from £4.9 million year-on-year.
R&D investment was £3.3 million in the six months ending 31 January 2021, down £0.3million from the £3.6 million in the six months ended 31 January 2020.
Administrative expenses were also down £0.1 million, to £1.2million from £1.3 million in the prior year.
A number of programmes were making 'significant advances, particularly in inflammation with the announcement post period of a €414 million exclusive out-licensing agreement with Sanofi for our IL-17A inhibitor programme,' the company said.
At 9:15am: (LON:C4XD) C4x Discovery Holdings Plc share price was 0p at 23.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
