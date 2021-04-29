StockMarketWire.com - Specialist landscape products group, Marshalls, has appointed Justin Lockwood to the board as chief financial officer.
Mr Lockwood is currently the chief financial officer of International Personal Finance plc. He joined them in 2010 and held a number of senior finance roles prior to his appointment as CFO in 2017. He brings extensive experience of all aspects of financial management in large publicly listed companies.
Prior to International Personal Finance plc, Mr Lockwood worked for Associated British Ports for four years in a senior finance role. His first role in industry was with Marshalls, between 2002 and 2006, where he worked in a variety of business unit and head office roles, including as finance director of Marshalls Clay Products before its disposal to Hanson plc.
He succeeds Jack Clarke who stepped down from the board, and as group finance director, on 31 March 2021. His appointment will take effect at a date to be agreed once his departure date from International Personal Finance plc has been finalised.
At 9:23am: [LON:MSLH] Marshalls PLC share price was 0p at 794.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: