StockMarketWire.com - Family entertainment company, Ten Entertainment Group, has announced that Laura May will join the board as a non-executive director with effect from 6 May 2021.
She will also serve as chair of the audit committee and the company considers her to be an independent director.
Ms May is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and qualified with Deloitte before gaining considerable financial leadership experience across a range of industries. She is currently director of tax and Tteasury at Pure Gym, where she has worked for the past nine years
Adam Bellamy, chairman designate at Ten Entertainment Group, said: 'Laura's experience will make her an excellent Audit Committee chair and she will bring a strong diversity of thinking and challenge to our Board. I am really looking forward to working with her over the coming years as we return TEG to growth.'
