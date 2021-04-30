CA
03/05/2021 14:30 manufacturing PMI
04/05/2021 13:30 International merchandise trade
04/05/2021 13:30 building permits
CH
03/05/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI
04/05/2021 08:00 quarterly consumer sentiment index
05/05/2021 07:30 CPI
DE
03/05/2021 08:55 manufacturing PMI
05/05/2021 08:55 services PMI
06/05/2021 07:00 factory orders
ES
03/05/2021 08:15 manufacturing PMI
05/05/2021 08:00 unemployment
05/05/2021 08:15 services PMI
EU
03/05/2021 09:00 manufacturing PMI
05/05/2021 09:00 eurozone Services PMI
05/05/2021 10:00 PPI
06/05/2021 10:00 retail trade
FR
03/05/2021 08:50 manufacturing PMI
05/05/2021 08:50 services PMI
05/05/2021 11:00 CPI
IE
04/05/2021 01:01 manufacturing PMI
06/05/2021 01:01 services PMI
06/05/2021 11:00 unemployment
IT
03/05/2021 08:45 manufacturing PMI
05/05/2021 08:45 services PMI
JP
06/05/2021 06:00 auto sales
UK
04/05/2021 09:30 monetary & financial statistics
04/05/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit manufacturing PMI
06/05/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit services PMI
06/05/2021 12:00 Bank of England interest rate decision
06/05/2021 12:00 Bank of England quarterly Monetary Policy Report
06/05/2021 13:00 BoE Governor Andrew Bailey press conference
US
03/05/2021 14:45 manufacturing PMI
03/05/2021 15:00 construction spending
03/05/2021 15:00 ISM business manufacturing PMI
04/05/2021 13:30 international trade in goods & services
04/05/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
04/05/2021 14:45 ISM-NY report on business
04/05/2021 15:00 IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index
04/05/2021 15:00 manufacturers' shipments, inventories & orders (M3)
04/05/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
05/05/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
05/05/2021 13:15 ADP national employment report
05/05/2021 14:45 services PMI
05/05/2021 15:00 ISM services PMI
05/05/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
06/05/2021 12:30 challenger job-cut report
06/05/2021 13:30 preliminary productivity & costs
06/05/2021 13:30 weekly jobless claims
06/05/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
