Interim Result

05/05/2021 Osb Group PLC (OSB)

05/05/2021 Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK)

05/05/2021 Cambria Automobiles PLC (CAMB)

05/05/2021 Itv PLC (ITV)

06/05/2021 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Com Shs Npv Cdi (WPM)

07/05/2021 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)

07/05/2021 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)

10/05/2021 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)

11/05/2021 Treatt PLC (TET)

12/05/2021 Tui AG (TUI)

12/05/2021 Compass Group PLC (CPG)

13/05/2021 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)

13/05/2021 Grainger PLC (GRI)

13/05/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)

17/05/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)

17/05/2021 Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL)

18/05/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)

18/05/2021 Sureserve Group PLC (SUR)

18/05/2021 Shoe Zone PLC (SHOE)

18/05/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)

18/05/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)

18/05/2021 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)

18/05/2021 Watkin Jones PLC (WJG)

18/05/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)

18/05/2021 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)

18/05/2021 Udg Healthcare Public Limited Company (UDG)

18/05/2021 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)

18/05/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)

18/05/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)

19/05/2021 Marston's PLC (MARS)

19/05/2021 Future PLC (FUTR)

20/05/2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)

20/05/2021 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)

20/05/2021 Nexus Infrastructure PLC (NEXS)

20/05/2021 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)



Final Result

04/05/2021 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)

04/05/2021 Frenkel Topping Group PLC (FEN)

04/05/2021 Microsaic Systems PLC (MSYS)

05/05/2021 Wandisco PLC (WAND)

06/05/2021 Trainline PLC (TRN)

11/05/2021 Angling Direct PLC (ANG)

12/05/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)

12/05/2021 Vertu Motors PLC (VTU)

14/05/2021 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)

17/05/2021 Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)

17/05/2021 Petropavlovsk PLC (POG)

18/05/2021 Dcc PLC (DCC)

18/05/2021 Sanderson Design Group PLC (SDG)

18/05/2021 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

18/05/2021 Assura PLC (AGR)

18/05/2021 First Derivatives PLC (FDP)

18/05/2021 Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX)

18/05/2021 Homeserve PLC (HSV)

18/05/2021 Lamprell PLC (LAM)

18/05/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)

18/05/2021 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)

18/05/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)

19/05/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)

19/05/2021 Experian PLC (EXPN)

19/05/2021 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)

19/05/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)

20/05/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)

20/05/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)

20/05/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)

20/05/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)

20/05/2021 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)



AGM / EGM

04/05/2021 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)

04/05/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)

04/05/2021 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)

05/05/2021 Unilever PLC (ULVR)

05/05/2021 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)

05/05/2021 Barclays PLC (BARC)

05/05/2021 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG)

05/05/2021 Tclarke PLC (CTO)

05/05/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)

05/05/2021 Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (PSDL)

05/05/2021 Kore Potash PLC (KP2)

05/05/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)

05/05/2021 Ten Entertainment Group PLC (TEG)

05/05/2021 Personal Group Holdings PLC (PGH)

05/05/2021 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)

05/05/2021 Anglo American PLC (AAL)

06/05/2021 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

06/05/2021 TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGL)

06/05/2021 Glanbia PLC (GLB)

06/05/2021 Jupiter Us Smaller Companies PLC (JUS)

06/05/2021 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)

06/05/2021 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)

06/05/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)

06/05/2021 Eleco Public Limited Company (ELCO)

06/05/2021 Costain Group PLC (COST)

06/05/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)

06/05/2021 Amiad Water Systems LTD (AFS)

06/05/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)

06/05/2021 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)

06/05/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)

06/05/2021 Jardine Matheson Hldgs (JARJ)

06/05/2021 John Laing Group PLC (JLG)

06/05/2021 Vitec Group PLC (The) (VTC)

06/05/2021 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)

06/05/2021 Raven Property Group Limited (RAV)

06/05/2021 Mincon Group Plc (MCON)

06/05/2021 Imi PLC (IMI)

06/05/2021 Indivior PLC (INDV)

06/05/2021 Reach PLC (RCH)

06/05/2021 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)

07/05/2021 Holders Technology PLC (HDT)

07/05/2021 Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)

07/05/2021 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)

07/05/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)

07/05/2021 Man Group PLC (EMG)

07/05/2021 The Barkby Group PLC (BARK)

07/05/2021 Catena Group Plc (CTNA)

10/05/2021 Centrica PLC (CNA)

10/05/2021 Midwich Group PLC (MIDW)

10/05/2021 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)

10/05/2021 Real Good Food PLC (RGD)

10/05/2021 Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA)

11/05/2021 Hg Capital Trust PLC (HGT)

11/05/2021 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)

11/05/2021 Gli Finance Limited (GLIF)

11/05/2021 Just Group PLC (JUST)

11/05/2021 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)

11/05/2021 The Gym Group PLC (GYM)

11/05/2021 Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (CMCL)

11/05/2021 Fidelity European Values PLC (FEV)

11/05/2021 Iwg PLC (IWG)

11/05/2021 Capita PLC (CPI)

11/05/2021 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)

11/05/2021 Vector Capital PLC (VCAP)

11/05/2021 Centamin PLC (CEY)

12/05/2021 UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG)

12/05/2021 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)

12/05/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)

12/05/2021 BP PLC (BP.)

12/05/2021 Bigblu Broadband PLC (BBB)

12/05/2021 Uniphar PLC (UPR)

12/05/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)

12/05/2021 Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. (JET)

12/05/2021 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)

12/05/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)

12/05/2021 Cenkos Securities PLC (CNKS)

12/05/2021 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)

12/05/2021 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)

12/05/2021 Osirium Technologies PLC (OSI)

12/05/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)

12/05/2021 Savills PLC (SVS)

12/05/2021 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)

12/05/2021 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)

12/05/2021 National Express Group PLC (NEX)

12/05/2021 Nippon Active Value Fund PLC (NAVF)

12/05/2021 Allied Minds PLC (ALM)

12/05/2021 Tp Icap Group PLC (TCAP)

12/05/2021 Cineworld Group PLC (CINE)

12/05/2021 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)

12/05/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)

12/05/2021 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)

12/05/2021 Gresham House PLC (GHE)

13/05/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)

13/05/2021 Prudential PLC (PRU)

13/05/2021 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)

13/05/2021 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)

13/05/2021 Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI)

13/05/2021 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)

13/05/2021 Igas Energy PLC (IGAS)

13/05/2021 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)

13/05/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)

13/05/2021 Creston PLC (CRE)

13/05/2021 Tt Electronics PLC (TTG)

13/05/2021 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)

13/05/2021 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)

13/05/2021 Elementis PLC (ELM)

13/05/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)

13/05/2021 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)

13/05/2021 Hiscox LTD (HSX)

13/05/2021 Access Intelligence PLC (ACC)

13/05/2021 Serinus Energy PLC (SENX)

13/05/2021 Empresaria Group PLC (EMR)

13/05/2021 Sig PLC (SHI)

13/05/2021 Unite Group PLC (UTG)

14/05/2021 Wishbone Gold PLC (WSBN)

14/05/2021 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Com Shs Npv Cdi (WPM)

14/05/2021 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)

14/05/2021 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)

14/05/2021 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)

14/05/2021 Tasty PLC (TAST)

14/05/2021 Jpmorgan American Investment Trust PLC (JAM)

14/05/2021 Greggs PLC (GRG)

14/05/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)

14/05/2021 Digitalbox PLC (DBOX)

18/05/2021 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)

18/05/2021 Myanmar Strategic Holdings (SHWE)

18/05/2021 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)

18/05/2021 Accesso Technology Group PLC (ACSO)

18/05/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)

18/05/2021 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA)

18/05/2021 Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV)

18/05/2021 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

18/05/2021 Chesnara PLC (CSN)

18/05/2021 Iqgeo Group PLC (IQG)

18/05/2021 Us Solar Fund Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (USFP)

18/05/2021 Chaarat Gold Holdings LTD (CGH)

18/05/2021 Forterra PLC (FORT)

18/05/2021 Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)

19/05/2021 Dialight PLC (DIA)

19/05/2021 Pendragon PLC (PDG)

19/05/2021 IQ-AI Limited (IQAI)

19/05/2021 Funding Circle Holdings PLC (FCH)

19/05/2021 Keller Group PLC (KLR)

19/05/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)

19/05/2021 Ekf Diagnostics Holdings PLC (EKF)

19/05/2021 City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

19/05/2021 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)

19/05/2021 Alliance Pharma PLC (APH)

19/05/2021 Boku, Inc. (BOKU)

19/05/2021 Blackrock Latin American Investment Trust PLC (BRLA)

19/05/2021 Medica Group PLC (MGP)

19/05/2021 Plutus Powergen PLC (PPG)

19/05/2021 Diaceutics PLC (DXRX)

19/05/2021 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc (IL0A)

19/05/2021 Science Group PLC (SAG)

19/05/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)

19/05/2021 K3 Business Technology Group PLC (KBT)

19/05/2021 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)

19/05/2021 Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc Ord Usd0.01 (RCOI)

19/05/2021 Safestyle UK PLC (SFE)

20/05/2021 Highcroft Investments PLC (HCFT)

20/05/2021 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)

20/05/2021 Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH)

20/05/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)

20/05/2021 Venture Life Group PLC (VLG)

20/05/2021 Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1)

20/05/2021 888 Holdings PLC (888)

20/05/2021 Next PLC (NXT)

20/05/2021 Tyman PLC (TYMN)

20/05/2021 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)

20/05/2021 Seplat Petroleum Dev Company Plc (SEPL)

20/05/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)

20/05/2021 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)

20/05/2021 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)

20/05/2021 Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)

20/05/2021 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)

20/05/2021 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)

20/05/2021 Kape Technologies PLC (KAPE)

20/05/2021 Mccoll's Retail Group PLC (MCLS)

20/05/2021 Telit Communications PLC (TCM)

20/05/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)

20/05/2021 H&T Group PLC (HAT)



Trading Statement

05/05/2021 Barclays PLC (BARC)

06/05/2021 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)

06/05/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)

06/05/2021 Next PLC (NXT)

06/05/2021 Mondi PLC (MNDI)

06/05/2021 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)

06/05/2021 Vitec Group PLC (The) (VTC)

06/05/2021 Superdry PLC (SDRY)

06/05/2021 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)

06/05/2021 React Group PLC (REAT)

06/05/2021 Imi PLC (IMI)

06/05/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)

11/05/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)

11/05/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)

12/05/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)

12/05/2021 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)

13/05/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)

13/05/2021 Beazley PLC (BEZ)

17/05/2021 Knights Group Holdings PLC (KGH)

18/05/2021 Forterra PLC (FORT)

19/05/2021 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)

19/05/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)

19/05/2021 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)

19/05/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)

20/05/2021 Kingfisher PLC (KGF)

20/05/2021 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)

20/05/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)



Ex-Dividend

04/05/2021 Segro PLC (SGRO)

04/05/2021 Manchester & London Investment Trust PLC (MNL)

04/05/2021 Volution Group PLC (FAN)

04/05/2021 Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM)

04/05/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)

04/05/2021 Natwest Group PLC (NWG)

05/05/2021 Grafton Group PLC (GFTU)

05/05/2021 Caretech Holdings PLC (CTH)

05/05/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)



