StockMarketWire.com - Medical diagnostics firm Omega has announced that it has launched its VISITECT COVID-19 Antigen test, a rapid point-of-care diagnostic test for the detection of active COVID-19 infections.
The launch of the product is the final stage in the commercial roll-out of the product following successful CE marking announced last month.
The test has a sensitivity of 98.4% on samples with a cycle threshold of < 20 and specificity of 97.8%.
Additionally, the firm has confirmed that it is waiting for confirmation on which test has successfully passed DHSC's performance evaluations.
Once a suitable test has been approved the DHSC will license the test for Omega to manufacture.
Colin King, CEO of Omega commented: "I am delighted to announce the launch of the VISITECT COVID-19 Antigen test. We look forward to updating shareholders on our commercial discussions as they conclude.
“I am pleased to say that we are now producing a wide range of our own tests from our Alva site and we look forward to being notified which test we will produce under the UK Government contract, which will then see us move to production of up to two million tests a week.” He added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
