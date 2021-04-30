StockMarketWire.com - Clinical AI company Sensyne Health has signed a five year non-exclusive Strategic Research Agreement (SRA) with the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust.
The agreement will enable the ethical application of clinical AI research to improve patient care and accelerate research into new medicines. The RD&E dataset covers 1.2 million unique patient records, with 110,000 annual hospital admissions (2019/20) from a patient population of approximately 450,000 people.
The Trust will receive 1,428,571 ordinary shares in Sensyne Health plc representing 0.87% of the existing issued share capital of Sensyne. This brings the total share ownership held by NHS Trusts in Sensyne to 13.3%.
RD&E will also receive an investment of up to £250,000 per year over the 5-year term of the contract for specific investments in information technology to enable the ethical curation and analysis of anonymised data under the SRA.
The Trust will receive a royalty on revenues that are generated by Sensyne from the research undertaken under the SRA. Separately, Sensyne has confirmed that the SRAs with George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust and Wye Valley NHS Trust, announced on 28 January 2019, have now received NHS England approval.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
