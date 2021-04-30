StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Diversified Gas & Oil said it had conditionally acquired certain Cotton Valley upstream assets and related facilities primarily in the state of Louisiana for $135 million.
The purchase and sale agreement with Indigo was for 780 net operated wells producing about 16 MBoepd.
The acquisition provided 'strategic entry into prolific, gas-producing Cotton Valley/Haynesville area,' the company said.
'The acquisition will add about 50 MMBoe (~305 Bcfe) in PDP reserves,[and] DGO expects to close the transaction in the latter half of May 2021 following its customary diligence, reviews and approvals,' it added.
The company also provided a first-quarter trading update, with adjusted average net daily production at 105 MBoepd.
The company declared a first-quarter dividend of 4.00 cents a share.
