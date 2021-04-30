StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investment company BBGI Global Infrastructure said it has completed the acquired two recreation facilities and 100 residential units across two sites in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets, UK.
Construction of the public-private partnership project was completed in 2016 and the concession runs until 2051.
The Poplar Baths building, on East India Dock Road in London, was first redeveloped and opened in 1934.
The specific purchase price was between £20 to £30 million.
'Following this acquisition, BBGI now owns a globally diversified portfolio of 51 infrastructure investments in the transport, healthcare, education, blue light and other services sectors which are geographically located in Australia, Canada, Continental Europe, the UK and the US,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
