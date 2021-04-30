StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics company Genedrive said its Covid-19 test kit had been been formally approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research.
The company said it could now commence commercial activities in India through its existing distributor Divoc Health and also be seeking additional routes to the market.
At 8:46am: [LON:GDR] Genedrive Plc share price was 0p at 64p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
