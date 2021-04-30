StockMarketWire.com - Greeting cards and gifts retailer Card Factory said its performance following the reopening of stores in England and Wales from 12 April 2021 had exceeded its expectations.
The company also said it had agreed headline terms for refinancing with its current syndicate of commercial lending banks.
At 9:02am: [LON:CARD] Card Factory Plc share price was 0p at 38.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
