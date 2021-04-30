StockMarketWire.com - Mobile telecommunications company Kcell reported a rise in first-quarter earnings as net sales were boosted by increased subscriber growth.
For the three months through March, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, increased by 21.3% to KZT 19,421 million as sales grew 9.9% to KZT 44,016 million year-on-year.
The subscriber base increased to 8,053,000 from 7,992,000.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: