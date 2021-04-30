StockMarketWire.com - Professional services group Driver said it expected annual profit to be 'only slightly lower' for the year as it continued to progress with its five-year strateigc plan announced in December.
'The essence of that plan is to drive shareholder value through increasing the proportion of sales represented by higher margin expert assignments and the focused recruitment of key talent to further enhance Driver's technical and geographical service offering,' the company said.
The company expects to report interim results for the period on 8th June 2021. At 9:39am: [LON:DRV] Driver Group PLC share price was 0p at 52.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: