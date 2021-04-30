StockMarketWire.com - Trackwise Design, a provider of specialist products using printed circuit technology, has announced the acquisition of a new site and the appointment of a chief operating officer.
A 77,000 sq. ft. freehold property in Stonehouse, Gloucestershire, has been acquired for £2.8 million.
Trackwise will install an automated roll-to-roll IHT production line at the site with the intention of it being operational in the fourth quarter of this calendar year. The site has the capacity for the installation of a second line in the future.
The firm has also confirmed the appointment of Steve Hudson as chief operating officer (non-main Board). The COO will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operational functions of the company across its three sites, including the fit-out of the new Stonehouse site.
Hudson has over 20 years of experience in the automotive and aerospace industry. He started his career at Rover Group, before moving onto operational, quality and programme leadership roles at Bentley Motors and Rolls Royce Aerospace. He was most recently at Williams Advanced Engineering, where his responsibilities included growing operations and battery manufacturing capability.
Trackwise will announce its results for the year to 31 December 2020 in early June 2021.
At 9:45am: [LON:TWD] Trackwise Designs Plc Ord 4p share price was 0p at 290p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: