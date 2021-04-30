StockMarketWire.com - Diversified business group Barkby reported narrower first-half losses and said its pubs and coffee business were poised for 'significant growth' and a return to profitability as the economy reopens.
For the period ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £2 million from the £3.1 million seen in the 15 months period through 2 July 2020.
Revenue fell to £7.8 million from £12 million.
'All of our pubs opened on the 12th of April for outside service only and trading has been very encouraging,' the company said. 'We are also seeing strong accommodation bookings for May 17th onwards, which is a positive sign for future demand.'
At 9:48am: [LON:BARK] share price was 0p at 19.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: