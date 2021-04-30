StockMarketWire.com - Veterinary services provider CVS lifted its guidance on performance after reporting that sales remained strong amid a steady increase in customer demand from the end of the last quarter.
The company now expects full year revenue to be ahead of current management expectations and adjusted EBITDA to be 'comfortably' ahead, the company said.
The positive update comes after The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons issued revised guidance towards the end of March 2021, transitioning from essential services only to allowing the full range of procedures.
The company also said it had acquired Greensands Veterinary Clinic, a small animal practice in Hertfordshire. The deal was completed on 29 April 2021.
The group plans to provide further details on its financial results for the year ending 30 June 2021 in a pre-closed period statement, expected to be issued on 20 July 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
