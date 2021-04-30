StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials distributor Brickability said that Mike Gant, currently interim chief financial officer, has been appointed as permanent CFO.
Gant joined the group on the 4th January 2021 and most recently served as group CFO at Walker Greenbank PLC, a role he had held since 2014.
At 9:55am: [LON:BRCK] share price was 0p at 49.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
