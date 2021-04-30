StockMarketWire.com - TBC Bank Group has announced the appointment of three new independent non-executive directors: Eran Klein, Per Anders Fasth, and Thymios P. Kiriakopoulos, with effect from 4 May 2021.
The board voted unanimously for the appointments.
Consequently, Nikoloz Enukidze, Nicholas Dominic Haag, and Eric J. Rajendra have conclusively agreed not to stand for re-election at the forthcoming AGM.
Eran Klein is an experienced international senior banker and lawyer who held senior roles over decades in leading financial institutions such as Commerzbank, Citibank, ING Financial Markets and Deutsche Bank across both developed and emerging markets.
Per Anders Fasth is an independent non-executive director with a proven track record as an executive. Mr Fasth has been a senior executive for 20 years - at the leading North-European Bank SEB and as CEO of SBAB Bank - as well as a top-tier consultant for 10 years at McKinsey and QVARTZ (now Bain & Company). He is currently the chairman of FundedByMe, a listed Fin-tech equity crowd-funding company.
Thymios P. Kyriakopoulos is an internationally experienced banking executive specializing in the areas of risk management and transformation, financial engineering and portfolio management. He serves on the board of the Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations, the Greek sovereign wealth fund, and is a chairman of the investment and risk committee.
