StockMarketWire.com - Azlinda Ariffin-Boromand has joined the Board of MobilityOne as an independent non-executive director, effective immediately.
Azlinda is currently a consulting partner in the corporate team at Withersworldwide and was previously a partner in the capital markets teams at both Olswang LLP and Fasken Martineau LLP prior to joining Withersworldwide in 2016.
In addition to her role at Withersworldwide she spends time working at Dricopax Capital, a family office based in the UK where she is the majority shareholder. Azlinda is also currently a member of the Board of Trustees at both International Student House and Pan Asian Women Association, both UK based charities.
She specialises in mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets transactions and has a broad experience of complex, cross-border multi-jurisdictional M&A transactions. Azlinda principally acts for Asian clients in relation to their global direct and co-investments. Azlinda is a member of both the Law Society of England & Wales and the Malaysian Bar. She is also a barrister with Gray's Inn.
Dato' Hussian A. Rahman, CEO, commented: 'We welcome Azlinda to the Board of MobilityOne as a non-executive director. Her significant experience as a capital markets lawyer acting for Asian clients and her existing knowledge of the MobilityOne business will be beneficial as we grow the business in Malaysia and beyond.'
At 1:41pm: [LON:MBO] MobilityOne Ltd share price was 0p at 9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: