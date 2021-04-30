StockMarketWire.com - Jersey Oil & Gas has announced the introduction of a carbon policy. The firm will seek to identify Scope 1, Scope 2 and material Scope 3 and minimise, measure and report Scope 1 and 2 emissions associated with its operations on an absolute basis.
Key to this, the firm stated, will be the consideration and application of pioneering solutions to carbon emissions management, such as platform electrification, which will be considered alongside more conventional oil and gas development options.
These will be assessed through a rigorous management system and operational process to ensure sustainable value is realised from the company’s assets. An external advisor has been commissioned to facilitate JOG's greenhouse gas accounting, reporting and verification.
Andrew Benitz, CEO of Jersey Oil & Gas, commented: ‘I am very pleased to announce the adoption by JOG of this important Carbon Policy as part of our ongoing risk management. Through its implementation, we will be contributing to the energy transition and to global net-zero ambitions.
‘We understand that responsibly sourced hydrocarbons will be fundamental to a successful global energy transition ensuring vital energy supply during the period. JOG is committed to differentiating itself as a sustainable and responsible 21st-century energy company. This Carbon Policy is central to the delivery of that ambition.’ He added.
At 2:44pm: [LON:JOG] Jersey Oil And Gas Plc share price was 0p at 98p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
