StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Futura has announced that it has now received its MDR EU Quality Management Certificate for placing on the market of a Class II(b) medical device known as MED3000.
MED3000, is the first clinically proven, pan-European topical treatment for adult men with erectile dysfunction available without a doctor's prescription.
The CE mark approval of MED3000 from the EU Notified Body paves the way for approval in many countries around the world, including in the Middle East, Africa, the Far East and Latin American regions.
James Barder, Chief Executive of Futura Medical commented: 'Today marks a transformational milestone for the Company. We are excited to be able to offer MED3000 to millions of patients in Europe as the first, clinically proven OTC treatment for erectile dysfunction. MED3000 is a highly differentiated product, with a rapid speed of onset addressing significant unmet needs, across all patient severities in the $5.6 billion global ED market.
‘We look forward to further MED3000 marketing approvals in the coming years in multiple regions across the world, including the USA and Asia.’ He added.
At 2:57pm: [LON:FUM] Futura Medical PLC share price was 0p at 14.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
