StockMarketWire.com - Subprime lender Provident Financial said it would announce the outcome of a review of its troubled consumer credit business next Monday.
The company said it had noted recent media coverage regarding the review, including the possibility of a managed run-off of its home credit and Satsuma businesses.
'The group confirms that, whilst no decisions have been made, the review is nearing completion and the outcome will be announced with the group's full year 2020 results, to be published on Monday 10 May,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
