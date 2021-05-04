StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure fund JLEN said it had acquired a 50% stake in Sandridge Battery Storage for up to £12.7 million.

The Sandridge project was expected to reach energisation and start commercial operations in October 2022.

'The project will be connected to Southern Electric Power Distribution plc's distribution network and has a 49.9MW import and export connection,' the company said.

Under the terms of the deal, JLEN would invest up to £12.7 million over the next 12-to-18 months.






