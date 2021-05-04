StockMarketWire.com - Music rights investor One Media iP said it had acquired the writer's share to the royalties of over 250 tracks of Kid Creole and the Coconuts, for an undisclosed sum.
Kid Creole and his band, The Coconuts, have enjoyed over four decades of worldwide hits, having released over 15 albums and 27 singles during that time, the company said.
The acquisition included the writer's share of Kid Creole and the Coconut's best known music tracks, as well as 'Annie I'm Not Your Daddy'.
One Media iP said the deal was funded through its existing cash resources and was in line with management's expectations and its business plan.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
