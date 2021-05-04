StockMarketWire.com - Flooring manufacturer Victoria said it had acquired Dutch artificial grass and carpets group Edel €49.4 million.
Edel was also carrying about €20.0 million of net debt.
Victoria said the acquisition marked a substantial expansion of its existing artificial landscaping grass business.
Edel generated revenue for the year through December of €47.6 million and normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of €10 million.
Victoria said the deal was funded entirely from its cash balances.
'Edel is an exceptionally well invested business with state-of-the-art and well-maintained yarn extrusion, tufting and backing production facilities located in the Netherlands and Germany, making it a best-in-class producer,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: