StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Centamin said it awarded contracts for the 36 megawatt solar farm and 7.5 megawatt battery-energy storage system at its Sukari gold mine in Egypt to Juwi and Giza Systems.
Juwi had been contracted to design, supply and integrate the Sukari solar and battery plant into the current diesel power plant, the company said.
Giza Systems had been contracted to install the Sukari solar plant.
The project is scheduled to be commissioned late in H1 2022.
'The Sukari solar plant will be the largest hybrid solar project at an off-grid mining operation globally and is expected to reduce diesel fuel consumption at Sukari by an estimated 22 million litres per annum and lower carbon emissions by an estimated 60,000 tonnes CO2-e per annum,'the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
