StockMarketWire.com - Financial services group WH Ireland said it expected to report a full-year pre-tax profit of around £1 million on the back of a 29% rise in revenue.
Revenue for the year through March 2021 was seen increasing to £27.9 million, up from £21.6 million year-on-year.
WH Ireland said it had achieved a 'strong' second-half performance and made 'significant' new hires during that period.
'WH Ireland has had a very significant year of progress, returning its first full year profit for more than five years, delivering a substantial number of capital markets transactions, including two IPOs, and completing our first wealth management acquisition,' chief executive Phillip Wale said.
'We continue to look for potential acquisition opportunities and new hires in both divisions as we benefit from the successful integration of Harpsden and the recruitment programme already completed.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
