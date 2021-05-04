StockMarketWire.com - Investment trust HgCapital Trust said it had agreed to sell Eidosmedia, a provider of enterprise content management software, to CAPZA, a European private investment platform, in deal worth £0.8 million.
The transaction values HGT's investment in Eidosmedia at approximately £0.8 million, representing an uplift of £0.4 million over the carrying value of £0.4 million in the net asset value of HGT at 28 February 2021.
'Based on the 28 February 2021 reported NAV, the pro-forma NAV of the Trust is expected to be £1.3 billion (or 309.4 pence per share),' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: