StockMarketWire.com - Digital music solutions company 7digital said it had won five contracts from new and existing customers.
Two of the contracts were from new client and included a 24-month contract with a unnamed new client in the home fitness sector serving the US market.
7digital also signed a 36-month contract with Viihdevayla Oy, a Finnish company, to provide catalogue access and label ingestion.
The company renewed its agreement with a B2B music streaming service for 12 months to provide content fulfilment services from its music catalogue.
7digital also signed renewals with two other clients, Swiss retailer Ex Libris and media company Global Radio, each contract was renewed for a minimum of 12 months.
'As we continue to expand our near-term pipeline, these latest contracts will contribute to our expectation of a positive outturn in 2021,' the company said.
