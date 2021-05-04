StockMarketWire.com - Telecom customer-service software group Pelatro said it had entered into a three-year framework agreement with a 'large' Asian telecom and existing customer.
The customer had about 230 million subscribers, with operating companies across multiple countries.
'While we expect the incremental revenue impact during the current year to be about $100,000, it will be about $500,000 per year from 2022 onwards,' Pelatro said.
