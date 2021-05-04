StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Mkango Resources said a flotation piloting programme for its Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi supported a significant increase in both flotation recoveries and concentrate grade.
There had been an increase in flotation recovery of total rare earth oxides to 74% from 67%, with a tripling of flotation concentrate grade to 15% TREO from 4.7% TREO.
'The results strengthen Mkango's position as one of the very few companies outside China with an advanced stage project positioned to supply the critical rare earths essential for the green transition,' the company said.
At 8:43am: [LON:MKA] Mkango Resources Ltd Cmn Shs Npv Di share price was 0p at 9.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: